AfDB boss seeks stronger global partnerships to achieve SDGs in Africa

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has highlighted the strength of global partnerships and their significance in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa. Speaking at the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, over the weekend, Adesina thanked the IsDB for being a steadfast partner, contributing to co-financing operations with the AfDB that have exceeded the initial target of $2 billion, reaching $2.4 billion and making a difference across 14 countries through 19 projects. Adesina warned that: “The SDGs will not be achieved glob- ally unless they are achieved in Africa,” adding that, “partnerships guided by mutual ac- countability” were crucial to success. Noting that the continent needed “a lot more resources to deliver the SDGs”, he iden- tified three areas for success: rechannelling $100 billion in Special Drawing Rights to Africa, leveraging more financing from the private sector, and decisively tackling the rising debt challenges facing African countries. Adesina’s speech followed opening remarks from IsDB President Dr Mohammad Al Jasser.

During a meeting between the two leaders, Al Jasser expressed satisfaction with their cooperation, high- lighting joint financing of projects worth over $8.3 billion in their 27 shared member countries. Al Jasser acknowledged the impact of geopolitical and trade challenges, food and energy market dislocations, and increasing debt levels. He emphasised IsDB’s commitment to addressing these issues and supporting global food security, climate change mitigation, and financing crises, with substantial investments planned for agriculture and rural development in Africa. IMF director Mohieldin, who was the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27, drew attention to the essential role of finance, making it clear that “whether we are discussing climate finance or development finance, they are essentially the same”.

“Without finance, we are merely discussing dreams and aspirations,” Mohieldin said. Adesina underscored the critical need for global partner- ships in tackling the massive deficit of electricity access in Africa, where nearly 600 mil- lion people currently lack ac- cess. Addressing the pressing issue of hunger in Africa, Adesina said his organisation had committed to investing $25 billion over 10 years to ensure food security. Moreover, he said in response to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Bank introduced a $1.5 billion Emergency Food Pro- duction Facility to provide 20 million African smallholder farmers with certified seeds.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the IsDB’s annual meetings, the bank’s President, Al-Jasser, said the bank was increasing available resources for member states to help them overcome growing challenges, adding that the bank’s cumulative net cred- its have reached a total of $170.5 billion since its establishment in 1974 until last year. He explained that the IsBD is a multi-party institution that works to improve living conditions of the people of the member states and seeks to find sustainable solutions to the challenges they face. On the bank’s distribution of its accumulative credits since its establishment, Al- Jasser said that the energy sec- tor comes first with a share of 40.8 percent, followed by the in- dustry and mining sector with 14.4 per cent, and agriculture, finance, transport, water and sanitation, health, and educa- tion with 12.6 per cent, 8.6 per cent, 8.5 per cent, 4.8 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. He disclosed that the share of the group’s credits increased by 18.6 per cent in 2022 to reach $10.5 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021, adding that the bank’s main focus last year was on creating partnerships to address poverty, achieve food security, and enhance re- silience.