$385,000, N165m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-NRC MD, Okhiria

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arraigned a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, over alleged fraud to the tune of $385,000 and N165,438,000.

New Telegraph reports that the Okhiria was arraigned on seven-count charges before the special offences court in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The charges read, “That you, Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, while serving as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, between May 29, 2024, and September 11, 2024, in Lagos, transferred a cumulative sum of Two Hundred and Five Thousand United States Dollars ($205,000.00) from your domiciliary account in Access Bank Plc (account number 0010069159) to the account of Ehimen Richard Okhiria at ABN AMRO Bank, Netherlands (account number NL38ABNA011257662), being proceeds of unlawful activities, thereby committing money laundering,” part of the charge sheet reads.

“You, Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, after leaving office, between October 21, 2024, and November 21, 2024, in Lagos, transferred Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000.00) from your Access Bank domiciliary account to the account of Ehimen Richard Okhiria at ABN AMRO Bank, Netherlands, being proceeds of unlawful activities, committing money laundering.”

The former NRC boss pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

After the plea, Abba Muhammad, EFCC counsel, asked the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant in a correctional facility pending trial.

Meanwhile, Adebowale Kamoru, counsel for the defendant, informed the court that he had just received the charge and requested a short adjournment to file a bail application.

Rahman Oshodi, the trial judge, ordered Okhiria to be remanded at the correctional facility.

The case was adjourned to May 13, 14, and 15, 2026 for trial.

Recall that Okhiria was appointed NRC MD in 2016 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari and left office in 2024, after serving an eight-year term.