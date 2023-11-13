38 Bag First Class As Wesley University Holds 12th Convocation

Thirty-eight students of Wesley University in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have bagged first class in the 11 and 12th convocation ceremonies of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the Methodist Church-owned University, Prof Sunday Samuel Obeka in his speech at the convocation ceremony said the institution produced 348 graduates with 159 students bagging second class upper division.

Prof Obeka said the Methodist Church used Western education as a tool for the propagation of Christianity. He said the church founded several institutions like primary, secondary, and Teacher Training Colleges.

However, a renowned educationist and Registrar of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Dr John Ujo David expressed displeasure over what he described as the commercialization of education in the country.

Dr David who berated the current situation in the education sector in the country, observed that the value of education is gradually being debased due to the alleged commercialization of education today.

Delivering the convocation lecture entitled “Early church fathers as a Panacea for sustainable development in Nigeria”, Dr. David noted that “gradually and steadily, the erstwhile sound missionary schools are giving way to commercialized and unaffordable schools or miracle centers.”

While condemning the high tuition of many of the faith-based tertiary institutions in the country, Dr. David said “It is unbelievable that a church member’s child cannot attend a training centered up with the proceeds of offerings and tithes which the members also made contributions to, owing to the man’s indigence.

“To this, we ask where lies the service-oriented content in church vision,” he asked rhetorically.

He lamented that the university has today become a breeding ground for cultism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent lifestyles, rather than being the center of academic excellence that it was originally designed to be.

He said the ugly situation in the university system has hitherto made the landscape incipient of chaos, indecency, violence, instability, and decay, regretting that reading culture which is supposed to be the centerpiece of the university has been eroded, thereby resulting in serious poor academic performances.

Also, he identified technology as one of the reasons behind the bad behavior of many students in tertiary institutions, saying that the use of Android phones and iPhones contributed to menace in the university.

However, he said the exemption is made for some universities, especially private ones like Wesley University, Ondo, and a few others that are free from social malaises.

He therefore suggested the need for proper discipline in the university system to restore the lost glory of the universities and bring back the glory of the country’s education sector.