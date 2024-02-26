37th Nat’l Conference: Inner Wheels Admonish Nigerians To ‘Shining A Light’

…Empowers needy with Sowing Machines, Cash And Other Items

Nigerians have been encouraged to shine the light and promote true friendship as they journey in the ongoing year and beyond.

The National Representative/President of the National Governing Body of Inner Wheel Club in Nigeria, IWM Zainab Ikheloa made the statement at the opening ceremony of the group’s 37th Annual National Conference/Rally of the Club in Lagos at the weekend.

Declaring the conference open, the National Representative, IWM Zainab Ikheloa, thanked God on behalf of members for the 2024 conference themed: “Shine A Light”

She charged members and Nigerians, in general, to endeavour to ‘shine the light’ on others wherever they may find themselves by solving problems facing families, clubs, districts, communities, etc. She also called for the financial support of members to extend help to the downtrodden and less privileged in society.

“Let me intimate us all that the government cannot do all these things, we must be a shining example shining light on the people around us, our communities, and indeed the entire country. You can see today that we are doing the little we can do by empowering some people with Sewing Machines, Cash, and other assistance at our disposal. Government alone cannot do it, but we as a club are doing the little we can do, “Ikheloa said.

Also, in her remark, former District Chairman, D912, PDC IWM Sumbo Osunbayo, expressed appreciation to the National Representative and all members of the National Governing Body for the success recorded at this year’s annual conference/ rally.

According to her, “an honest effort can bring big achievements as proven by the people through the empowerment program spearheaded by Inner Wheel at the conference”.

The guest speaker/ Senior Lecturer, Department of Internal Medicine, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Assistant Professor, Taiwo Opekitan Afe counselled parents on the need to caution, educate, and share the consequences of drug abuse with their children.

Distinguished personalities were presented with awards, including the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Professor Oladipo Olusegun Sholanke, Mrs Grace Abosede Adekoya, Alhaji(High Chief) Dr Aliyah Umaru, Ifeyinwa Rita Ejezie, Comrade Lucky Okitie Edun, Fakeye Omolola Olubukunola (JP), Mrs Omobukola Olabisi Bakare( Nee Ogunyemi), Engr. Adekunle Olayinka FNSE and Alhaji Olanrewaju Mohammed, Chairman, R and A City Hotels.

In attendance at the event, which took place at the R & A City Hotels Ltd, Ikeja were members from all the districts across Nigeria, Rotarians, past Board Directors, past National Representatives, and National Governing Body members.