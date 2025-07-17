37m People Taken Off River Blindness in Nigeria –Institute

A Director of Research and Chairman of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, Dr Babatunde Adewale, has said the about 37 million people have been taken-off Onchocerciasis (River Blindness) in states where the disease is most prevalent as treatment has been declared interrupted. Adewale, who disclosed this in his presentation at the June edition of the institute’s media chat, said efforts were ongoing in the treatment and elimination of River Blindness of which the treatment started in the 1990s. Joined in the project by a Senior Research Fellow, Dr Kazeem Osuolale and Dr Adeniyi Adeneye, Research Fellows, he attributed the success recorded partly to the use of Community Directed Treatment, as members of the communities were trained to participate in the exercise with other health personnel in the localities. Adewale, a Public Health Parasitologist, who insisted that there is the need for urgent mass treatment of the disease, stated that Augmentin drug had been in use for the treatment and prevention of River Blindness in children between five and 10 years for over 15 years.

The Research Director, who said NIMR is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in the strive to eliminate River Blindness in Nigeria by World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2030 target, however, pointed out that the institute is currently at the treatment interruption stage of River Blindness and with this the disease is going to be eliminated. On the key achievements of the study, he said the Ov-16antigen ELISA assay laboratory was established in the Public Health and Epidemiology Department to aid the current efforts of the Onchocerciasis Elimination Programme in Nigeria.

The laboratory, according to him, supported by developmental partners has analysed over 12,000 Dried Blood Spots samples from different states in the country, as well as carried out confirmatory mapping of lymphatic filariasis which has resulted in the mass administration of medicine for Lymphatic filariasis in Lagos. Adewale, who explained that the Vector that causes River Blindness is Black Flies, added that the study identified the forest strain of Onchocerca volvulus using the polymerase chain reaction. “The study established the seasonality of the transmission of Onchocerca volvulus and the implication for treatment; as well as indicated that trefoil factor modulates helminths infection among school children and data support the role of TFF in human helminth infection,” he said.

Hence, Adewale reassured Nigerians that Nigeria is on course in eliminating River Blindness in the country by the target year, saying the prevalence rate of the disease is common in all states of the federation, except Lagos and Rivers states. “Nigeria is on course in eliminating the disease by 2030 target,” he stressed, declaring that Augmentin drug as recommended by WHO for the treatment of the disease in children is not harm ful, but efficacious.

While stating that the strategy is to treat and immunise the children so that they will not carry the disease, he explained that for Nigeria to be free from river blindness, there is the need for post analysis surveillance, post treatment and post control surveillance of the transmission of disease.

Adewale, who said Augmentin had been in use for the treatment over the past 15 years, noted a dose is being administered on children once yearly, but in the disease’s hotspots states the drug is being administered twice in a year (every six months) to ensure interruption of transmission of the disease.

He added that the Institute in its effort has achieved interruption on the transmission in several states, including Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Anambra, Abia, among others. With the identification of seasonality of occurrence or transmission of the disease, Adewale stated that efforts had shifted from control of the disease to bring it to minimal level, to total elimination of River Blindness in Nigeria.