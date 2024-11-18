3,767 Killed, 22,373 Injured In 9 Months Auto Crashes Across Nigeria – FRSC

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that more than 3,767 people lost their lives in 7,011 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) in Nigeria between January and September 2024.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, stated this in Bauchi yesterday, during the flag off of the 2024 road traffic crash victims remembrance week at St. John’s Evangelist Cathedral Church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 2024 World Road Traffic Crash victims remembrance week is tagged: “That Day”, which was carefully crafted to tell the stories of the day when traffic collisions stopped or changed the course of the victim’s lives forever.

The Bauchi State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Istifanus Ibrahim, who represented the Corps Marshal, added that more than 22,373 others sustained various degrees of injuries within the period under review.

He said Nigeria, being the largest country in black Africa, suffers more from the devastating effect of road traffic crashes due to her population.

The Corps Marshal further said that the objectives of the year 2024 World Day of Remembrance for RTCs Victims are to provide avenue to remember both the deceased and those in the hospitals recuperating.

“The day is to acknowledge the crucial work of the emergency services, draw attention to the generally trivial legal response to culpable road deaths and injuries and advocate for appropriate response.

“It is to also advocate for better support for road traffic victims and victim families as well as to promote evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries,” he said.

Shehu explained that the church activity was part of a series of activities lined up for the remembrance week, adding that the same gesture would be replicated at a Jumaat Mosque on Friday.

He reiterated the FRSC’s commitment towards making effective use of religious platforms to get the message of road safety to the people by appealing to the conscience and consciousness of road users.

He urged all tiers of government and authorities concerned to improve vehicular safety through adoption of the Safe System Approach. “We also call on motorists, pedestrians and all road users to recognise the fact that road traffic crashes kill more passengers than drivers and hence the need to remember that road safety is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: