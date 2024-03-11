37 Suspected Online Scammers To Be Arraigned In FCT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that 37 alleged Internet fraudsters apprehended by its agents in various parts of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

According to a statement posted on the anti-graft agency’s Facebook page on Sunday, the individuals were arrested on Wednesday following repeated raids in the FCT’s Jahi, Dawaki, and Gwarimpa regions.

The statement further stated that exhibits such as automobiles, laptops, and mobile phones, among others, were recovered from the accused.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, arrested 37 suspected Internet fraudsters,

“They were arrested at the Jahi, Dawaki, and Gwarimpa axes of Abuja following actionable intelligence about their activities. Items recovered from the suspects include six vehicles, 20 laptops, 66 mobile phones, six international passports and one Apple wristwatch.

“They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.