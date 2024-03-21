37 Shops Razed in Kano Night Inferno

The Kano State Fire Service said that fire has razed 37 shops at Zawaciki area in Kumbotso Local Government of the state. The Spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire occurred about 01:37 a.m. yesterday.

According to Abdullahi, “We received a distress call at about 01:37 a.m. from one Malam Baba that there was a fire outbreak at Zuwaciki. “We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 01:47 a.m. and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops,” he said.