36th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair: Mbah Prioritizes Business-friendly Environment, SMEs

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has pledged continuous improvement of Ease of Doing Business in the state. Mbah also pledged continuous support to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, which he described as the lifeblood of any economy.

The governor gave the assurances at the weekend while declaring open the 36th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair themed “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.”

Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, also reiterated his administration’s commitment to productive partnerships and putting appropriate infrastructure in place to help businesses thrive beyond expectations.

“As a government, we are committed to partnering and providing the desirable business framework.We are specifically working in no distant time to make available the opportunity for credit access.”

