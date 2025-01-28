$360m Ogoni Clean Up: Senate Threatens To Arrest HYPREP Coordinator

Share

…Gives him one-week ultimatum to appear

The Senate on Tuesday threatened to arrest Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), if he fails to appear before it on Tuesday next week.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee issued the threat after Zabbey failed to appear before the Committee for the seventh time.

The Committee, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada, is investigating the $360 million Ogoni cleanup project, which is being implemented by HYPREP.

The project aims to restore the environment in Ogoniland, which has been polluted by decades of oil spills.

According to Senator Wadada, the Committee has been trying to get Zabbey to appear before it for several months, but he has consistently failed to show up, describing Zabbey’s behaviour as “unacceptable” and “an insult to the Senate.”

The Committee has asked Zabbey to provide explanations on several issues, including why he has refused to honour the Committee’s invitations, just as it also wants to know details of the project’s appropriations and expenditures.

Also, the Committee has requested evidence of remittance to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, insisting that it is determined to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that the project is being implemented transparently.

Senator Wadada expressed his disappointment and frustration with Zabbey’s behaviour, saying that the project coordinator’s failure to appear before the Committee was a “flagrant disregard” for the Senate’s authority.

The Senator warned that if Zabbey failed to appear before the Committee on February 4, 2025, it would activate the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution to compel him to appear.

According to the lawmaker, this was not the first time Zabbey has failed to appear before the Committee, saying that he had missed seven previous invitations, dating back to December 2023.

The Committee’s Chairman chronicled the failed appearances, saying that the first invitation was sent on December 18, 2023, followed by subsequent invitations on January 15, 2024, January 28, 2024, February 28, 2024, March 5, 2024, May 22, 2024, and January 28, 2025.

The Senate’s threat to arrest Zabbey is a strong move to assert its authority and ensure that the project is being implemented transparently.

Share

Please follow and like us: