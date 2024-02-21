36 States Govs Received N30bn To Lessen Food Shortage – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that N30 billion has been issued to Governors of the 26 States of the federation to address food shortage and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Senator Akpabio who made the disclosure on Wednesday advised the governors to effectively utilize the money, noting they each state is expected to appropriately use the funds to guarantee food supply.

It would be recalled that in recent times food costs have increased nationwide as a result of the present economic downturn.

Speaking on the development, Akapbio said: “I must say that unverified report has it that each of the state governments in the last few months received additional N30 billion from Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), outside their normal allocation from the federation account to assist them in ameliorating the food situation.

READ ALSO:

“We believe that every state government should utilise the funds so received towards ensuring that food is available.”

Food shortages have also been connected to hoarding by some individuals and illicit food smuggling into nearby nations.