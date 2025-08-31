36 States, FCT, LGS Pocket N7.18trn In 7 Months

The 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and 774 Local Government Areas(LGAs) in Nigeria collectively, pocketed N7.18 trillion as their share of revenue from Federation Account between January and July 2025. This is according to analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report.

In the recently concluded federation revenue allocation shared out to three tiers of governments on August 22, 2025, being July allocation, a total of N2.100 trillion was shared to three tiers of government – the federal, states and 774 local government councils in the country.

Of the amount, states’ share was N660.349 billion while local government councils portion was N485.039 billion.

The phase out of the fuel subsidy and liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime by the Federal Government, effective from May 2023, freed more funds for onward sharing to the three tiers of governments by FAAC.

In terms of FAAC allocation distribution to states across the six- geo- political zones in the country, the South-South got the highest allocation.

The South-South states and the respective FAAC allocation in seven months under review are as follows: Rivers: N374.56 billion; Delta State, N368.75 billion; Akwa Ibom, N309.15 billion; Bayelsa, N259.94 billion; Edo, N138.34 billion while Cross river got N106.34, leading to grand total of N1.5 trillion.

States in North East and their FAAC share under review are: Borno, N161.91 billion; Bauchi, N132.87 billion; Adamawa, N128.81 billion; Yobe, N115.45 billion; Taraba N112.60 billion and Gombe State, N93.47 billion. Total allocation to the zone stood at N 745.11 billion.

The five states in South East and their FAAC shared for six months revealed as follows: Enugu N123.21 billion, Ebonyi, N99.63 billion, Abia state N125.18 billion, Imo, N 151.96 billion and Anambra, N150.03 billion, culminating in N650.01 billion.

Similarly, South West states and their FAAC share are as follows: Oyo State, N196.23 billion; Osun, N133.29 billion; Ekiti, N97.73 billion; Ondo State, N138.71 billion; Ogun, N108.88 billion and Lagos, N464.51 billion. The total amount shared to the South West states stood at N1.14. trillion.

The North Central states and their FAAC allocation are as follows: Niger State, N148.02 billion; FCT, N119.06 billion; Plateau,N119.00billion ; Nassarawa, N102.70 billion; Benue, N152.67 billion; Kogi, N134.82 billion and Kwara State 110.00 billion. The total amount of FAAC allocation to North Central stood at N799.05 billion.

For North West, Sokoto received N141.32 billion ;Katsina, N182.11 billion; Jigawa, N157.29 billion; Kano, N259.76 billion; Kaduna N150.58 billion; Zamfara, N115.48 billion and Kebbi, N133.11billion, cumulating to grand total of N1.14 trillion.

Precisely on the 22 of August,2025 FAAC shared N2.001 trillion, higher than the immediate past June N1.818 trillion trillion.

The N2.001 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1,282.872 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N640.610 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N37.601 billion, Exchange Difference N39.745 billion.

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is in the process of reviewing revenue sharing formula.

There are indications that states could get higher percentage in the review formula expected to be ready early next year .

Experts and Analysts have questioned the RMAFC rationale for considering states for a higher percentage in the proposed revenue sharing formula.

Their grouses are rooted in contrasts between developments at the sub – national level and higher revenue allocated to states and by extension, the 774 local government councils.

Majority of local government councils still have their FAAC allocation being manipulated by the states, ignoring the Supreme Court’s judgement granting financial autonomy to local government councils.

Most Nigerians believe development across states and the local government do not reflect homogous revenue going to states from the Federation Allocation and Fiscal Committee ( FAAC).

The current formula gives the federal government 52.68 per cent of shared revenue, 36 states 26.72 per cent, and the 774 local government areas in the country share 20.60 per cent every month.

13 per cent is paid to oil-producing states as derivation.

Efforts to get new revenue indices by RMAFC were sustained in past years.

In 2022, the leadership of RMAFC was headed by Engr. Elias Mbam. He presented a report of the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula to the immediate past president, the late Muhammadu Buhari, after the commission failed to meet the 2021 deadline. The new formula gives states a higher revenue percentage. It proposes 45.17% for FG, 29.79% for states, and 21.04% for LGAs. Mbam had justified the adoption of the vertical formula by the commission.

Under Special Funds, he said the report by the commission recommended 1.0 per cent for Ecology, 0.5 per cent for Stabilization, 1.3 per cent for Development of Natural Resources, and 1.2 per cent for the FCT.

The commission submitted a report to the late President Buhari for consideration and onward submission to the National Assembly. The late president couldn’t submit it to the National Assembly before hand over of reign of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.