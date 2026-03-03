Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress in Gombe State has constituted a new 36-member State Executive Committee, with the leadership promising to consolidate the party’s grassroots presence and prepare for future electoral contests.

The new executives were announced following the party’s state congress held on Tuesday, March 3, in Gombe.

The newly elected State Chairman, Mohammed Ndus, described the congress as a defining moment for the party in the state.

Ndus, a retired civil servant, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for what he described as exemplary leadership and sustained efforts in strengthening the party’s structure.

According to him, “This congress is historic and marks a major milestone in the political life of our great party in Gombe State.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his leadership and sustained commitment to strengthening the APC in Gombe State.

“The socio-economic growth and infrastructural development recorded under his administration have further boosted public confidence in our party.”

He assured members that the new executive would prioritise unity and inclusiveness, saying “We shall work as a united team to foster inclusiveness, deepen party cohesion and secure victories for the APC at all levels in future elections,” Ndus added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Gombe State APC Congress Committee, Dr Danjuma Dabo, who presented the executives for affirmation, disclosed that all aspirants were cleared by the party’s national screening committee without any objections.

“All aspirants were duly screened, and there were no petitions or appeals. The entire process, from screening to affirmation, was seamless and in full compliance with the party’s guidelines, which provide for consensus-based affirmation,” Dabo stated.

He praised Governor Yahaya and party stakeholders for ensuring a smooth and peaceful congress.

Also speaking, the member representing Akko Federal Constituency and Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, applauded the governor’s developmental initiatives.

“The establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and other strategic projects are clear indication of visionary leadership capable of transforming the socio-economic landscape of our state,” Kumo said.

He further highlighted the working relationship between Governor Yahaya and President Bola Tinubu.

“The synergy between our governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already yielding positive results for the development of Gombe State and its people,” he added.

Kumo also moved a motion adopting President Tinubu as the sole APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

In his farewell remarks, the outgoing State Chairman, Nitte Amangal, thanked Governor Yahaya and party leaders for their support during his tenure.

“I thank His Excellency and all party stakeholders for their unwavering support, which ensured unity and consistent electoral successes for our party in Gombe State,” Amangal said.

The congress concluded with renewed assurances from party leaders to maintain cohesion and strengthen the APC’s dominance in Gombe State.