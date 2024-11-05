36 Killed In India Bus Crash

Share

A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India yesterday, killing at least 36 people and 27 injured, officials said.

The accident occurred in Almora district in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying around 60 people, and more than 20 have been injured, said Deepak Rawat, a senior state government official.

Authorities said earlier they believed there were 42 passengers, which was how many people the bus could accommodate, reports.

The Associated Press. Teams of rescue and relief workers were deployed to the site and officials feared the death toll may rise further, especially as seven passengers in hospital were in critical condition.

The state’s chief minister earlier said rescue teams were working to quickly evacuate the injured passengers to nearby hospitals and that authorities have been instructed to airlift those seriously hurt.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences for the families of the victims. He has announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,378; £1,834) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to those who were wounded.

