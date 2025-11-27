36 Killed In H’kong Fire With 279 Still Missing-Authorities

At least 36 people have been killed in a major fire engulfing apartment blocks in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, with 279 people not accounted for. More than 700 firefighters are at the scene trying to tackle the blaze at Wang Fuk Court – which houses about 4,600 residents.

A baby and an elderly woman have been rescued as the late-night emergency operations continue, local media reports.

The government has paid tribute to a 37-yearold firefighter who died fighting the blaze, describing him as “dedicated and gallant”.

Residents are asking for help from local authorities after losing contact with relatives inside the buildings, a local councillor told the BBC. The fire has been classed as a level five – the most serious level in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s police and fire departments have established a task force to investigate the cause of the fire, Chief Executive, John Lee has said.

The housing authority and buildings department has also launched a review focusing on whether the buildings’ fire retardant protective materials met required standards. Lee says that materials from the buildings and the scaffolding surrounding them would be tested to check compliance.