35th Carthage Film Festival: How ‘The Man Died’ emerged winner of ‘Best Screenplay’ award

‘The Man Died’, the feature film inspired by Wole Soyinka’s prison notes of same title, clinched the Best Screenplay trophy at the 35th Carthage International Film Festival, which held recently at the Opera Theatre in Tunis.

At the closing ceremony of the festival, ‘The Man Died’, written by UK-based multiple BBC and British Council award-winning writer and filmmaker, Bode Asiyanbi, was unveiled as a winner in the feature film competition alongside 14 other entries from diverse countries. Entries for the various competitive categories were received from about 100 countries, according to the festival’s website.

The Grand Prize, called the Golden Tanit, was won by Tunisian Lotfi Achour’s feature film ‘The Red Path’ (Les Enfants Rouges). The silver trophy went to ‘To an Unknown World’ by Palestinian director Mahdi Fleifel, while the bronze trophy went to ‘Demba’ by Senegalese director Mamadou Dia.

Both the director of the film, Awam Amkpa and the lead actor, Wale Ojo were in attendance at the festival.

Founded in 1966, Carthage Film Festival (Journées cinématographiques de Carthage, or JCC), one of the oldest film festivals in the world, is renowned for attracting large casts of the best of global cinema family. It is reputed to champion the cause of African and Arab countries and enhancing Global South cinema in general. Supported by the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, has, JCC is reputed as one of the oldest film festivals in the world, and certainly the oldest and most prestigious on the continent. A total of 217 films from 21 countries, featured in the four main competitions – feature narrative films, feature documentary films, short narrative films, and short documentary films.

Though yet to be officially released to the market, ‘The Man Died’, has since its “special-premiere” in July in Lagos to mark the Nobel laureate dramatist, poet, essayist and human/civil rights activist, Soyinka’s 90th birthday, has already won two awards – Best Screenplay Award at the 2024 African International Film Festival, AFRIFF, (November) and; Best Audience Choice Award at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival, ENIFF.

Directed by New York-US and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based Professor Awam Amkpa, and produced by Lagos-based Nigerian writer, filmmaker, television producer, Femi Odugbemi, for Zuri24 Media, ‘The Man Died’ is now set to feature at yet another prestigious African film festival, Luxor International Film Festival in Egypt, January 9-16. It will thereafter go to Jo’Burg Film Festival, SA (February); African Film Festival, New York, US (March), and FESPACO in Burkina Faso (March), among others.

Also, ‘The Man Died’ is being considered for special screenings at educational institutions in Florence, Italy; Abu Dhabi in the UAE; Jo’Burg, South Africa as well at Harvard University, Oxford University, and at Ithaca College, all in the USA, among others. This is as it is also being reviewed by at least three major global streaming platforms, and international distribution channels.

‘The Man Died’ stars a coterie of renowned names on the Nigerian screen, including Wale Ojo as Wole, Sam Dede as Yisa, Norbert Young (Prison Superintendent), Francis Onwochei (Prison Controller) and Edmund Enaibe as Commissioner; and international actors, London-UK-based Christiana Oshunniyi (Laide Soyinka), and Los Angeles, USA-based Abraham Awam-Amkpa (Johnson), among others.

The film began its global tour in London in July as part of the Wole Soyinka at 90 celebration jointly organized and hosted by the Africa Centre and the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE. It returned to same London in October as part of the African Film Festival, and also had an educational screening at the University of East Anglia, Norwich. It was screened on October 11 on the ‘Accra Streamfest’ bill of the “Labone Dialogues”, hosted by New York University, NYU Accra. The film has also had a series of home runs including on October 5 at the Quramo Festival of Words, QFest 2024, Lagos; and the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF, on November 14.

Produced by Zuri 24 Media, ‘The Man Died’ is the story of Wole Soyinka’s 27 months incarceration by the Nigerian government in 1967 at the cusp of the civil war. He was famously seeking a truce between Biafra and the Federal Government to allow time for a negotiated settlement of the conflict. It is fundamentally a personal account. Essentially, the subject found refuge from the brutality inflicted upon him by retreating into and living within his own mind. At times, he drifted about the frontiers of madness, hanging on to himself by a thread. At other times, he pondered, listened, and watched, like only the truly otherwise unoccupied can. Importantly, he managed to scrounge paper and a pencil from time to time and record his journey of ‘motionlessness.”

The director of the film, an actor, playwright, director of stage plays, films and curator of visual arts, Awam Amkpa, is a Nigerian-American Professor of drama, film, and social and cultural analysis at the New York University in New York and Abu Dhabi. Author of ‘Theatre and Postcolonial Desires’ (Routledge, 2003), Awam is director of film documentaries and curator of photographic exhibitions and film festivals. He has also written several articles on representations in Africa and its diasporas, representations, and modernisms in theater, postcolonial theater, and Black Atlantic films.

The Producer, an accomplished storyteller, content producer, filmmaker, and media scholar, Femi Odugbemi, is the Founder/CEO of Zuri24 Media Lagos, producers of the film. His screen credits over 25 years in the creative industries span feature films, multiple drama TV series and documentaries. He was one of the founding producers of the daily soap opera Tinsel as well as Executive Producer of several popular TV soap operas, including Battleground; Brethren; Movement JAPA, and Covenant, among others. Also, producer of several award-winning documentaries and feature films, Odugbemi is Co-Founder/Executive Director of the IREPRESENT International Documentary Film Festival Lagos and a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

