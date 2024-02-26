358 Edo, Delta teachers graduate from Seplat’s empowerment programme

The NNPC E&P Limited/ Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has graduated 331 teachers and 27 chief inspectors of education (CIE) at the 2024 edition of the Seplat JV Education Summit and Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) graduation ceremony for Edo and Delta states. The events, held in Benin City, are hinged on the Joint Venture’s continued quest to contribute towards the improvement of quality education in the communities and states where Seplat Energy operates, and by extension Nigeria. Public and private school teachers were beneficiaries of the programme. STEP is designed to promote teacher’s creative thinking, provide training on teaching applications for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), provide leadership and self-improvement training, allow for higher student’s engagement, and offer a well-rounded education for recipients of the programme. For this edition, which is the fourth, a total of 358 teachers graduated from the programme and were presented with requisite certificates.

The programme is targeted at secondary school teachers in public and private schools in Delta and Edo states, including the communities where Seplat Energy operates. It is a six-month intensive training programme which kicks off with a four-day residential workshop aimed to provide leadership and self-improvement training, training on STEAM modules and its application to teaching. The teachers are also provided with STEAM gadgets and Apps to support their delivery of quality teaching in their schools. In his remarks, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, Chief Operating Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, lauded the governments of Edo and Delta states, and the NNPC for earnestly working with the management of Seplat Energy to drive the STEP initiative. The commitment, he said, showed that the organisations recognised the problem facing the education sector and the need to confront it head-on. “The country’s education system today is not where it should be, and we understand its pivotal role in development. If the youths of this country are not developed, there’s a problem. This shared drive among Seplat, our senior partners, and the state governments in the areas we operate is what propels us forward,” Ezugworie explained.

Mrs. Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, explained that the education value chain plays a crucial role in shaping the workforce and fostering economic development. Addressing the challenges within the education value chain, especially in the areas where Seplat and NNPC operate, as well as across the nation, Afe said: “At the foundation of the education value chain lie primary and secondary education, crucial for laying the groundwork for future learning. However, access to quality early education, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge. This affects children’s ability to proceed to higher education or enter the workforce.