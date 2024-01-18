351 Killed In Ogun Auto Crash In 2023 – FRSC

The Ogun State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said over 351 lives were lost in about 839 auto crashes that occurred in 2023.

Mr Anthony Uga, the state Sector Commander who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, also stated that over 2092 people were injured in the crashes, with varied degrees of severity in the year.

Uga identified excessive speeding and other traffic offenses as the primary causes of the road accident, with wrongful overtaking, tyre bursts, and night journeys also contributing to the cause.

READ ALSO:

“We appeal to motorists, especially those plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to refrain from over-speeding and dangerous driving to prevent avoidable crashes.”

He stated that the FRSC would soon repeat its public enlightenment campaigns at motor parks, churches, and mosques to raise awareness about the necessity of safe driving.

Uga also stated that the FRSC would visit schools in Ogun to teach pupils on the importance of instilling a culture of road safety in them from a young age.