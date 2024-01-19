351 Died in Ogun Road Crashes in 2023 – FRSC

No fewer than 351 people lost their lives in 839 auto crashes in Ogun State in 2023, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Anthony Uga, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ota, yesterday.

According to Uga, 2,092 people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crashes.

Uga identified drivers’ excessive speeding and other traffic violations as causes of most of the crashes, adding that wrongful overtaking, tyre bursts, and night journeys were other causes.