$350m FPSO Departs Dubai For Lagos Port

Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, owned by Nigerian oil entrepreneur Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi, has left Dubai, United Arab Emirate for Lagos State.

New Telegraph learnt yesterday that the sail-away ceremony took place at the Drydocks World facility in Dubai, on Saturday.

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, highlighted the EMEM FPSO as more than just an engineering achievement and praised its inauguration, adding that it was a milestone for the nation’s industrial and technological progress.

The governor stated that it is a strong indicator of confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector and the potential of local businesses driven by vision, discipline, and excellence.

He wished the EMEM FPSO a safe journey and successful operation, calling it a “symbol of Nigeria’s strength, ingenuity, and promise.”

He extended gratitude to the Government and people of Dubai for their warm hospitality and harped on the significance of the event being hosted in the UAE as proof of the deepening ties focused on innovation, trade, and sustainable development.