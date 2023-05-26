350m Adherence Of Ifa Tradition Spread Across Globe – ICIR

…tasks believers in propagating African Culture, religion

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has declared that no fewer than three hundred and fifty million people within the six continents of the world are adherents and believers of the “Ifa” deity and religion.

This was the submission given by the National President of ICIR, Dr Sholagbade Popoola who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while declaring open the maiden edition of the World Ifa Festival Conference, tagged: “Oke Igeti Festival 2023″ held in Ekiti State.

He explained that his members who were up to three hundred and fifty million were spread across all countries of the world including some notable traditional rulers.

He disclosed that the aim of the conference is targeted towards rejuvenating members and moving closer to the gods they serve.

Speaking on the theme of the conference entitled: ”That We May Not Forget” the ICIR National President said as part of the activities of the conference, traditional worshipers in their hundred during the pilgrimage would visit some traditional shrines in Erinjiyan, Ijelu, and Ire-Ekiti in Oye and Ekiti West local government area of the State respectively.

Similarly, in a lecture delivered as part of the conference, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Dr (Mrs) Adeola Ifaleye, dwelled more on the need for the people to promote the culture and traditions of the Yoruba race.

Lamenting over what she described as the culture, norms, and value of the Yoruba extraction going into oblivion and extinction, Ifaleye called on the traditional worshipers to continue in their relentless efforts in propagating the traditional religion, argued that it’s only through this, that culture and traditions of the Yorubas would be more popular.

Speaking on what she called societal norms in Nigeria today, the OAU Senior Lecturer decried the lackadaisical attitude of some parents whom she said have failed in their bids to inculcate good moral attitude in their wards.

She highlighted other challenges such as lack of proper consultation from “Ifa corpus on any action to be taken concerning their life, as well as lack of proper care to some observations in life among others.

She quoted several “Ifa divination to support her claim, described the Ifa religion as one of the best, and called on the traditional worshipers to intensify more efforts at promoting the religion.

The programme held at the Royal Hall located within the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, was attended by traditional rulers within and outside Ekiti State as well as traditional worshipers from various countries among others.