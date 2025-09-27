35,000 Niger Delta Youths Currently Fighting Pipeline Vandalism –PINL

The PipelineInfrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, which is in charge of surveillanceoperations in the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) has saidthat over 35,000 youths of the Niger Delta region are working for the companyto fight pipeline vandalism.

The General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL,Dr Akpos Mezeh, who stated this during the monthly stakeholders meetingwith host communities along Trans Niger Pipeline in Port Harcourt, said thatthe safety of oil infrastructure and other critical national assets remains apriority for PINL.

Mezeh noted that the additional responsibilities of securing gas assets in theEastern Corridor, more surveillance jobs have been created for the youths inthe region.

He lauded the Federal Government’s commitment towards mitigating unemploymentin the country and Niger Delta in particular through the expansion of thesurveillance jobs, urging other tiers of government to provide moreopportunities for youths in the Niger Delta.

This as Nigeria’s gas production out has been reported to have risen to 7.59- billionstandard cubic feet in the month of July according to the Nigerian UpstreamPetroleum Regulation Commission (NUPRC).

Mezee said: “At PINL, while our primary mandate is to secure the TransNiger Pipeline, TNP, we have expanded our scope to include other oil and gasfacilities , including has lines in the Eastern Corridor. Thisexpanded operation is a call to duty, and aptly aligns with the FederalGovernment’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With the recent deployment of additional worker due to the expandedscope, PINL provides direct employment to over 35,000 youths across the NigerDelta and oil bearing communities.

“While the Federal Government has demonstrated commitment towardsmitigating unemployment and poverty through initiatives such as pipelinesurveillance jobs, we urge other tiers of government to compliment theseefforts by providing more opportunities for our youths,” he said.

Mezee also disclosed that suspected vandals in Ikata and Ogbo communities ofAhead East and are undergoing prosecution by the Office of the NationalSecurity Adviser (ONSA).

Meanwhile, stakeholders from the host communities have lauded the company forfighting unemployment in the communities through the engagement of thesurveillance workers.

The stakeholders, which include Comrade Emeni Ibe, President-General of OrashiPeople’s Congress and Engr Orr Sunday Orr, Eleme Coordinator of Ogoni Oil andGas Host Communities Youths Forum, said that with the efforts and commitment ofPINL, vandalism, oil theft, and illegal bunkering have drastically reduced inNiger Delta region and Ogoni in particular.