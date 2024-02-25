350 Teachers Graduate From Seplat JV Education Empowerment In Edo, Delta

Over 350 public and private school teachers in Edo and Delta states at the weekend graduated from the Seplat JV Energy Education empowerment programme in its host communities.

The teachers were trained in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

The training which was done in collaboration with NNPC limited, was geared towards equipping the teachers with skills to effectively deliver STEAM knowledge to the students.

Chioma Afe, the Director, of Seplat External Affairs and Sustainability, explained that the education value chain played a crucial role in shaping the workforce and fostering economic development.

Speaking at the event, Afe said collective efforts were vital in building a skilled and productive workforce.

She noted that despite efforts to increase access to quality education, disparities in resources persist across different regions, particularly in secondary education.

“We want to address the challenges within the education value chain, especially in the areas where Seplat and NNPC operate, as well as across the nation.

“At the foundation of the education value chain lies primary and secondary education, crucial for laying the groundwork for future learning.

” However, access to quality early education, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge, Afe said.

According to her, collaboration between the private sector, educational institutions, and the government is essential to improve the quality of teaching and learning outcomes.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer, of Seplat JV, Mr Samson Ezugworie said, Seplat recognized the problem and the need to confront it head-on.

Ezugworie noted that the country’s education system today was not where it should be adding that, Seplat understood its pivotal role in development.

“If the youths of this country are not developed, there’s a problem. This shared drive among Seplat, our senior partners, and the state governments in the areas we operate is what propels us forward,” he said.

Also, Dr Joan Ovaiwe, the Edo commissioner for Education thanked Seplat JV Energy and NNPCL for supporting teachers in Edo and Delta

Ovaiwe noted that, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Edo has been focused on education reform for the past seven years through the EdoBest framework.

The Keynote speaker, Akinyele Akin-Olusoji, the Group Managing Director of New Globe said there was compelling evidence that improved quality of education, would produce a more educated and skilled labour force.

Speaking on the theme, transforming the Education Workforce; a Critical Success Factor to Nation Building, Akin-Olusoji said improved education system would accelerate the growth in GDP each year by 0.5% at the minimum.