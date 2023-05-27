350 Million Adherents Of Ifa Spread Across Globe –ICIR

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has declared that no fewer than 350 million peo- ple within the six continents of the world are adherent and believers of Ifa deity and religion. This was disclosed by the National President of ICIR, Dr Sholagbade Popoola, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while declaring open the maiden edition of the World Ifa Festival Conference, tagged: Oke Ig- eti festival 2023, held in Ekiti State.

He disclosed that the aim of the conference was to rejuvenate among members and move closer to the gods they serve. Speaking on the theme of the conference, entitled: That We May Not Forget, the ICIR National President said as part of the activities of the conference, traditional worshipers in their hundreds during the pilgrimage would visit some traditional shrines in Erinji- yan, Ijelu and Ire-Ekiti in Oye and Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state respectively.

Also, in a lecture delivered as part of the conference, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Dr (Mrs) Adeola Ifaleye, dwelled more on the need for the people to promote the culture and traditions of the Yoruba race.

Lamenting what she described as the culture, norms and value of the Yoruba extraction going into oblivion and extinction, Ifaleye called on the traditional worshipers to continue in their relentless efforts in propagating the traditional religion and argued that it’s only through this, that culture and traditions of the Yorubas would be more popular.