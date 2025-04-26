35 Years After Coup: UK Bello’s Death Traumatic But Hasn’t Stopped Family Members From Joining Military –Brother

Share

A retired Head of Service in the Niger State Civil Service, Alhaji Abbas Bello, is the younger brother to the late aide de camp to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the late Lt.-Colonel Usman Kankada Bello, who was killed in the abortive military coup of April 22, 1990 in Lagos. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Bello who is a two-time commissioner in the North Central state recounted his childhood days with his late elder brother. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Colonel U.K Bello?



I am one of his younger brothers from the same father. We are from a very large family. At the time our father died, he had many wives and many children too.

I assume that you are from the same mother?



(Cuts in) No, we are not. We are brothers from the same father. I am the only child of my late mother while he too was the only child from his mother but if we are to count, he was the fourth child of our father while I am the 7th child, born to the same father in a polygamous home.

What was life like while growing up as kids, what kind of elder brother was he to you and others?



If I am to look back to those old day, I will say that my late brother was a very good elder. He was very straight forward. When I was in Form 1 in the secondary school, he was in Form 5 but despite that gap in age, we were so close. Although, we were not in the same secondary school, he attended Government College, Bida like his boss, General Ibrahim Babangida, we still maintained very close connection. I learned a lot of things from him as a big brother. He was like our mentor in the whole house. He had respect for elders and he also taught us to do the same thing. We had a very good time with him.

Did he join the Nigerian Army immediately he left secondary school?



No! Immediately he left secondary school, he gained admission into Federal Training Center in Kaduna because he couldn’t secure admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was said to be too young to be admitted, so he had to apply to be admitted at the Federal Training Center. He was there, I think, for about a year or two before he joined Army. When he completed his training, he was awarded the rank of a warrant officer in the Nigerian military training center. He had to spend about one or two weeks in FTC. He did that before he eventually gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy.

How old was he then?



I think he was about 16 or so at that material time.

While growing up, was there any tendency on his part to suggest that he was going to join the military?

Not really not but what I can remember is that at the point of graduating from the NDA, he was posted to Lagos to serve and that was where he was up to the time when he became the ADC to former President Babangida; all his military postings were done in Lagos. When he graduated from NDA as a second lieutenant, he was posted to Lagos. Up to the time he became ADC to IBB, he worked in Lagos. I know that. There was also a time that he was posted to Kaduna. He was also in Kaduna serving but then, I remember that he was a major and he was a deputy brigade commander in Kaduna. When I was at the Law School in Lagos in 1983, he was also a brigade commander of a tank battalion. I remember this because I was with him during my time at law school.

Did your father object to his decision to join the army at that time?

I can’t really tell you the disposition of our father to it because I wasn’t privy to what happened in those days because that time too I was a student at the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. I am sure that our father would not have opposed his decision to join the army not to talk of doing anything against it.

What did you see of him whenever he came home as military officer?

Yeah. He was a person that we all looked up to in the family as a beacon of hope. As he had always done when we were young, he showed leadership and direction that we all followed. Whenever he came home, he commanded attention and leadership. And each time he came around as a military officer he took it upon himself to enquire about our welfare. He had this habit of visiting us one by one in our homes. He did that after seeing our father. To all of us, he was a good man and a very loving elder brother.

He was at a time the ADC to the late Major-General Musa Yar’adua, and later to former military President Babangida. Of course these were high-profile appointments. Did the family abhor any kind of fear for his safety?

No. Not at all, we saw him as an army officer, doing his best and as someone that tried to give his best in terms of his personal service and sacrifice to the nation.

In the course of his sojourn in the army, did you have any opportunity of discussing with him whether he had any regrets or not for joining the army?

No, no. We never had any of such discussions with him about whether he regretted joining the army or not. He loved the job very well, and he did his best with regard to any of the national assignments that the army assigned to him while alive. Sometimes when he was in the office, we saw the type of actions he took or inactions, and we cherish that.

Did you at any time visit him when he was in Dodan Barracks as the ADC to the President?

Yes, I did and it was during the working hours so we met just casually because he was running late for an assignment. He spoke to me briefly and I left but I never slept over at Dodan Barracks.

How many of such visits did you do before he eventually passed away during the coup?

May be two or three times because I was already working as a staff in Minna in the state civil service and I never really had the luxury of visiting him from time to time as I was already busy myself.

When last did you see each other before the coup took place?

Like I said before, it wasn’t easy for me to see him as often as I should because his schedule was tight. Dodan Barracks was not just any place where people could visit as often as one would want due to the high security measures that had been put in place there. Moreover, I was already working in Minna. What happened is that we communicated more often on phone whenever we needed to get in touch. We spoke about three days or so before the coup took place. That was a period when there was no GSM, so I called him on landline. The last word he said to me was that he wanted to tell me something and that he would call back because he said he was busy,

Where were you when the news broke that the coup took place and that he was unlucky to have been killed by the coup plotters that night?

I was in my house when one of my elder brothers came to me to tell me that my brother had been killed. I was devastated by the news and I immediately broke down in tears. It was very traumatic for me because I couldn’t sleep that night.

And his body was brought home to be buried?

Yes! He is buried at home in Paiko.

And since he died, what has been the relationship between the family and former President Babangida, whom he served?

I can tell you that the relationship between the family and General Babangida has been so cordial since my brother died. The General has been so helpful to the family too. We visit him (Babangida) once in a while, particularly my humble self.

Are you satisfied in any way by efforts to immortalise him by relevant authorities such as the Federal Government, the Army and the Niger State Government?

Well! At the federal level, I will say nothing so far but the state government has done one or two things to immoralise him. One Arts Theatre has been named after him. The name of the primary school he attended in Paiko has also been changed to his name. There is a road named after him in Minna.

What about the Nigerian army?

I am not aware of anything.

What is the perception of the family towards those who planned the coup?

Those were the periods when we had coups and counter coups in the country. Naturally, as a family, we felt and we still feel bad about what happened to our brother and son. It was quite unfortunate that we lost him but naturally, nobody will feel good about it.

Did it in any way affect the perception of the family towards any of the family members joining the army?

No! It didn’t at all. I don’t think that has discouraged family members from joining the military. For instance, we have one of our brothers who has now risen to the rank of a Brigadier-General. We also have one of our younger brothers who has risen highly in the Air Force.

