35-Year-Old Man Rapes 55-Year-Old Woman To Death In Ondo

A 35-year-old James Emmanuel has been remanded in a correctional center on the order of a Chief Magistrate Court for raping a 55-year-old woman to death in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect was alleged to have raped Mrs Deborah Abiodun to death when they were on duty at a poultry farm in the Oke-Odu area, off Ilere, on Ijare Road, Akure.

Emmanuel was said to have killed Mrs Abiodun with a stone after he had raped her and dumped her corpse inside a waste pit.

However, the suspect was arraigned on two counts bordering on murder and rape before Magistrate F.A. Aduroja.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Anwana Josephine told the court that the suspect committed the offence on the 17th day of January 2024 at about 11.00 pm an offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The charge read: “That you James Emmanuel ‘m’ on the 17th day of January 2024 at about 11.00 pm at Ilere, on Ijare Road, Akure in the Akure Magisterial District, did rape Deborah Abiodun ‘f’ aged 55 years old, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you James Emmanuel ‘m’ on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did kill one Deborah Abiodun ‘T’ by hitting her with a stone on her head and dumping her corpse inside a waste pit and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006”.

Consequently, Magistrate F.A. Aduroja in her ruling ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Centre in Ondo town and adjourned the trial till March 27, 2024.