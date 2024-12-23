35-Year-Old Man Dies In Police Custody In Kwara

Share

A 35-year-old man, Tunji Jimoh Abdulqadri, has reportedly died in a police cell in Kwara State.

It was learnt that the deceased had owed a friend simply identified as Peter, whose brother is said to be a police officer, the sum of N220,000, resulting in his arrest by a team of police officers who took him to the SIB unit at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday.

Abdulqadri was said to have been refused bail and his parents had to leave the police station very late on Friday, only for them to be informed on Saturday morning that their son had died in detention.

Family sources said the deceased had been “tortured to death in the detention because of an existing deal between him and the guy he owed.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “The Kwara State Police Command is aware of an unfortunate incident that led to the tragic loss of one Mr Jimoh Abdulqadri which occurred on 20th Dec, 2024.

“The deceased was invited on an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretense to the sum of N220,000.

“Discrete investigations into this incident has commenced to ascertain the cause. Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses as no stone will be left unturned.”

