35-Year-Old Man Apprehended For Abduction In Osun

The Osun State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested Babalola Abayomi Timothy, 35, on suspicion of using diabolic powers to abduct a married woman.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the operatives of the state Amotekun Corps detained Babalola for kidnapping a 35-year-old Sofiyat at Ode-Omu using a magic ring.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo, the state capital, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi rtd stated that the Modakeke native was taken into custody in Sekona town, Osun State.

The woman was held captive for three weeks and subjected to random sexual assaults by the suspect, according to Adewinmbi, who claimed to have controlled her with a magic ring from her husband’s home in Ode-Omu to his home in Modakeke.

He said, “The suspect on the 29th of March 2024 took the woman to Ile-Ife and dropped her along the road where the woman raised an alarm which alerted Amotekun operatives who swung into action immediately and trailed the suspect to his hideout in Sekona where he was arrested.

“The suspect confessed that on September 2023 the victim Sofiyat approached him to help her sell her palm oil because that is the business he does, and along the line, he asked her out but she refused, saying she was married.

“He later approached one Alfa Ilorin, a herbalist in Sekona who gave him some charms. Since then, he claims that the woman has been listening and following his command.

He controlled her using the charm to leave her husband and she did. He changed her SIM card and they moved to Modakeke from Ode-Omu. All this happened within 3 weeks and has been sleeping with her randomly.”

The suspect admitted to carrying out the conduct, Adewinmbi said, following an investigation.

The Department of State Services, or DSS, will question and prosecute the suspect after it is moved, according to Osun Amotekun’s boss.

State citizens were also counselled by Adewinmbi to exercise caution while interacting with strangers and to be security-conscious.