35 Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested In Anambra

Anambra State Government Joint Taskforce (JTF) has arrested no fewer than 35 persons suspected of drug peddling and other crimes in the area.

They were arrested at different locations by the men of Special Joint Task Force ( JTF) led Operation Clean and Health Anambra (Ocha Brigade) in collaboration with the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG).

The suspects were arrested in connection with drug peddling and Indian hemp smoking, extortion of money from motorists, picking pocket, one chance and others.

Speaking on the arrest, the Public Relations Officer PRO of Ocha Brigade, Mr Anthony Agbafune said that the agency was determined to keep the state healthy and clean for the residents to live.

According to him, those arrested were people terrorising the state and environment, adding that they were involved in robbing innocent citizens, selling hard drugs, (mkpurumiri) to youths, stealing and extorting money from the motorists.

He said the governor had given them a mandate to raid off Anambra state of the bad eggs polluting the environment.

“We have the mandate of the governor to sanitise the state and make it habitable,” he said.

Agbafune also stated that the suspects will be transferred to the appropriate authority for arraignment.

“We will soon move those suspects involved in drugs to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency( NDELA), Police and the Ministry of Justice for necessary actions. Our job is to pick the defaulters, document them and move them to the appropriate agency for necessary action” he stated.

He said the agency was determined and committed to eradicating the state’s nuisance in line with the governor’s dream of a clean and healthy Anambra state.

According to him, the Managing Director of the Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Annere has been committed to keeping the mandate of the agency.

He said that in the one year he has been piloting the affairs of the agency, alot of positive things have happened interim of clearing Anambra of bad eggs.

Speaking to journalists, one of the suspects Mr Mike Agara from Taraba state said he smokes Indian hemp but does not sell them.

According to him, the Indian hemp found in his room does not belong to him but to his brother who sells them.

Ikene Eze, from Enugu state, also admitted that he deals with Mkpurumiri and others, noting that he gets his supply from Imo State.

According to him, he is involved in the drug business because he has no job and instead of becoming an armed robber.

He said he sells to those big truck drivers because they use them when driving at night to avoid sleeping.

Chima Abigwe from Imo State said he was arrested when he was sleeping in an open place because he does not have a home in Onitsha where he lives.

Chukwuemeka Chukwunoso from Anambra state, said he was arrested while walking to his house around 11 pm because there were no vehicles at that time.

Onyekachi Atu from Abia state, said he was picked up on the road while moving to his house at a late hour.

On whether he was the only person on the road when he was arrested he said, he was arrested because he was not doing anything there.

Chukwurah Micheal, from Anambra state, who admitted to engaging in stealing people’s money and property in vehicles appealed for forgiveness.

He said he was involved in the act because he had not been working.