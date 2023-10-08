35 Pupils Get NNPCL, Shell Scholarships

Thirty-five talented pupils from public primary schools in three states of the Niger Delta have become the latest beneficiaries of the

NNPC-Shell Cradle-to-Career scholarship, for full six years of secondary school education fully funded by the

NNPC/SPDC/TotalEnergies/NAOC joint venture, according to a statement on Sunday by the Media Relations Manager, the Shell Petroleum Development

Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

The state disclosed that beneficiaries from Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa

States recently concluded a weeklong orientation programme with

introductory courses in academics, character, and psychology to

prepare them for a seamless integration into their new learning

environment.

According to it, they have been enrolled in three high-rated private

schools – Brookstone Secondary School; Jephthah Comprehensive College

and Bloombreed High School – all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The statement said the latest group of scholars is the 14th since the

launch of the scholarship in 2010 and they brought the total number of

beneficiaries to 790.

The General Manager of Corporate Relations, SPDC, and operator of the joint

venture, Mr. Igo Weli, described the beneficiaries as the “35 shining

stars of the Niger Delta,” having emerged through a competitive process including aptitude tests. Weli spoke at the induction closeout ceremony on Thursday.

Represented at the ceremony by the company’s Manager, Social

Performance and Social Investment, Emmanuel Anyim, said “The

Cradle-to-career programme is designed to bridge educational inequalities resulting from geographic and socio-economic differences as well as help enhance high literacy levels in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general. This endeavour contributes towards the

actualization of the UNESCO ‘Education for All’ goal. Our belief is that the scheme will also help develop a sound human resource base for Nigeria’s development.”

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, commended the success of the programme and the rigorous process of identifying pupils from less-privileged backgrounds to help them acquire the best of education. “We also appreciate Shell for going out

to help the states and the country with this programme.”

Represented by a director in the state ministry of education, Mr Emmanuel Onumbu, the commissioner asked the pupils to concentrate, focus on their goals and make the best use of the scholarship so as to make their families and the programme sponsors proud.