35 Killed, 43 Injured As Car ploughs Into Crowd In China

Share

At least 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people exercising at a stadium in Zhuhai, the people Republic of China on Monday.

According to the report, the incident was caused by a 62-year-old male driver identified as “Fan.”

The alleged driver drove an SUV through a barrier and into Zhuhai Sports Centre in what eyewitnesses described as a serious and vicious attack.

READ ALSO

Following the tragic incident, Chinese President, Xi Jinping expressed his deep concern over the incident, instructing authorities to make every effort to treat the injured as he called for the perpetrator to be severely punished.

According to Chinese media reports many elderly people, as well as teenagers and children, were among the injured.

Meanwhile, Police stated that Fan was arrested while trying to flee, and is currently in a coma as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

The incident took place despite heightened security in the city, which is hosting a major civil and military airshow.