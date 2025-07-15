35 Countries Arrive For CAA U-18/U-20 Championships In Nigeria

…..Championship kicks off Wednesday in Abeokuta with over 700 athletes set to compete

The stage is set for a historic celebration of youth athletics as 35 African nations have arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 3rd Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) U-18/U-20 African Championships, slated to begin Wednesday, July 16, at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The latest arrivals, Algeria and Morocco, touched down on Monday night, joining a vibrant lineup of delegations from across the continent, including South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, and host country Nigeria.

With over 700 athletes ready to showcase their talent from July 16 to 20, anticipation is high for what is poised to be a thrilling spectacle of athletic excellence.

The championship promises to be a platform for identifying the next generation of African sporting stars, with scouts and stakeholders watching closely.

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have ensured top-tier logistics for visiting contingents, activating robust systems for security, transportation, protocol, and accommodation.

Abeokuta, the heartbeat of Ogun State, is already buzzing with excitement. Cultural troupes and traditional displays have welcomed arriving delegations, creating a rich atmosphere of African unity and celebration. Several North African athletes were seen joining local dancers, immersing themselves in Nigeria’s cultural offerings.

In tandem with the sporting festivities, the CAA Congress convened at the Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, where major decisions were tabled regarding the future of athletics in Africa.

Presided over by CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, the meeting focused on policy reforms, sustainability strategies, and enhancing Africa’s global competitiveness in athletics.

“The Congress reinforces our commitment to not only celebrate our young athletes but also to build a structure that ensures long-term success,” said Malboum.

The CAA U-18/U-20 Championships serve as a launchpad for future stars of the African Championships, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympic Games.

This year’s edition is particularly significant, with Nigeria demonstrating its readiness to host major international events and foster deeper continental collaboration.