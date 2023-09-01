35 Alleged Illegal Miners Detained In Rivers – NSCDC

The Rumuokarali/Rumualogu community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State saw the arrest and detainment of 34 suspects by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for alleged illegal mining in the states.

A guy named “Daniel Mathew,” according to the Corps, was also detained after reportedly enticing a 15-year-old girl to a hotel in China, close to Port Harcourt, and attempting to defile her.

Basil Igwebueze, the NSCDC Commandant for the State Command, disclosed this on Thursday in Port Harcourt while presenting the suspects to the media.

According to Igwebueze, the arrests were made possible by reliable information, the work of the patrol team of the NSCDC Sold Minerals Unit, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, and the Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Mining, as well as the activities of these organizations.

Igwebueze revealed that the operation included agents from the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Immigration Service, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He claimed that men from the NSCDC and the aforementioned organizations instantly sprang into action and caught the suspects while they were committing the crime.

Commandant Igwebueze stated, “With the collaborative efforts of our men, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel and the Ministerial Task Force on illegal mining which includes the EFCC NSCDC, DSS, Nigeria Police, and Immigration Service, the 34 suspects were caught in the act of dredging sharp sands illegally thereby causing environmental degradation in the area and three dredging machines were retrieved at the crime scene

“In addition, a Chinese man was sighted at the scene of the crime as information revealed that he is notorious for engaging in illegal mining activities.

“He however escaped through the back gate of a nearby Hotel in Choba, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area.

“While tracing the suspect, our personnel heard the cry of a young lady who said her sister aged 15 had been lured into one of the hotel rooms.

“After a thorough search, our men were able to rescue the 15-year-old girl from the hand of one Mr. Daniel Mathew who is now in custody and currently under interrogation.”

Each defendant will first be charged to court following comprehensive investigations to determine their level of involvement, according to the state Commandant.

Igwebueze urged community residents to immediately report any suspicious activity or criminal activity in their neighbourhood to the NSCDC and other security agencies.

The state NSCDC Commandant assured residents that any information volunteered would be treated with utmost confidentiality, saying, “If you see something please say something.”