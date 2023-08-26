35 Active, Deceased Police Children Receive IGP’s Wife Scholarship In Lagos

No fewer than thirty-five students of active and deceased children of police officers have been awarded education scholarship grants to further their education in their various schools of learning.

The grant was presented to various beneficiary students by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun on behalf of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Lagos on Friday.

She said as a POWA they didn’t come together not only as a community but as an agent of positive change in the lives of the police children.

“We recognized education as the cornerstone of progress and a powerful tool that can transform lives. As we award scholarships to exceptional young minds, we are not just granting support, we are investing in a brighter future for our nation.

“To the scholarship recipients your hard work, dedication and commitment didn’t go unnoticed, you are the embodiment of perseverance. I believe you make use of the opportunity to excel and contribute meaningfully to society and the police as well. We are not just granting financial support, we are investing in a brighter future for our children and the nation.

“The Scholarship is to empower our children to be agents of positive change. We are committed to nurturing the potential of our children in their various schools of learning and supporting their aspirations.”

Earlier in her welcome address, The wife of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Folayemi Owohunwa said they all gathered to advance the education of the deceased police officers’ children.

She said to her empowerment is not just intervention, it is confirmation and enduring commitment we hold for the children and family of police at the Lagos State Command, Beyond alleviating financial pressure it equips the beneficiary with knowledge and a tool to create a meaningful future.

“The noble course has challenged me to dedicate myself to transformative programmes to empower students whose parents had died in the line of their duty.

“This initiative is aimed at providing assistance to individuals from active and deceased police officers who share the inspiration of higher learning for their children through education within the tertiary.

“Following screening thirty-five people were selected and among them, thirty-one are from University, one from the college of education and two from the polytechnic, these deserving candidates received scholarship grants of two hundred thousand not only to support their education but also pave ways for their brighter future.”

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa appreciated the IGP’s wife for supporting her husband in the discharge of his duty as the Inspector General of Police of the most populous black country in the world.

Our IGP your husband is not just policing the Nigeria Police Force Statistics show that he is heading the largest police force in Africa and not just heading the office he’s heading the police force with the widest in Africa, Its jurisdictions cover over two hundred million population that’s the burden your husband is carrying and that’s why you are supporting him to succeed as the IGP.

“I want to specifically applaud the Lagos State Command POWA chairperson, my able wife. Mrs Owohunwa has raised the bar by initiating a scholarship the first of its kind at the command, to benefit the children of serving and deceased officers who are incapacitated in performing their fatherly duty of sending their children to school, it’s an investment in the future of our children and enduring legacy.

“It is my prayer that this very lofty initiative would be sustained, as the commissioner of Police is passionate about giving back to society and that was the reason why I have supported the chairperson to see the idea materialise and I am honoured to be associated with the success.”

Udeghene Samuel, one of the beneficiaries of the grant thanks the IGP’s wife and Mrs. Owohunwa for the initiatives, because it would go a long way in assisting the student and their parents in no small measure.

“I am extremely happy to be chosen, It is a wonderful opportunity for me in this present day Nigeria economy, it would go a long way in helping me in my study, Presently I am in a hundred level at Benue State University, and the grant will help me. “