$344m Revenue Confirms Natural Gas As Important Forex Earner –Iledare

Nigeria’s gas export growth in December 2025—up 12 percent month-on-month to about 102 Bscf and valued at roughly $344 million—confirmed natural gas as an important foreign exchange (FX) earner,former President of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE), Prof Wumi Iledare, has said.

In a statement yesterday, he stated that in an FX-constrained economy, any inflow that strengthens external reserves is clearly valuable. He, however, said the policy issue was not whether gas exports are good, but whether export-led gas development should dominate Nigeria’s gas strategy.

He opined that developing gas mainly for export, while domestic gas-to-power and gas-to-industry remain constrained, may deliver shortterm FX gains but weakens long-term economic output.

“Nigeria’s gas policy framework is already clear. The 2017 National Gas Policy and the PIA anchor gas development on three pillars: industrialisation, gas-topower, and gas exports.

These objectives are complementary and must be balanced. Exports should add value—not crowd out domestic gas utilization. “Powering the economy, expanding industrial capacity, and lowering production costs create multiplier effects that far exceed the benefits of export receipts alone.

The true measure of gas success is not volumes exported or dollars earned, but how much domestic economic activity gas enables. “For the sake of posterity, Nigeria must avoid allowing gas policy to be driven solely by foreign exchange desperation. Balanced gas development remains the most sustainable and economically sound path,” he added.