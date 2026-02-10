34,060 Score Credits In Mathematics, English As NABTEB Releases Results

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) yesterday released the results of the 2025 November/December National Business Certificate (NBC)/National Technical Certificate (NTC) and Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC)/ Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations.

Announcing the release of the results in Benin, Registrar Aminu Mohammed said 60 per cent of the candidates obtained five credits or more, including Mathematics and English Language.

According to him, 61,591 candidates—34,185 males and 27,406 females—registered for the examinations across 2,079 centres. Mohammed said 54,009 candidates, representing 94.74 per cent, obtained five credits or more with or without English Language and Mathematics.

He said the 2025 enrolment represents a 28.42 per cent increase in candidate numbers and a 13.92 percent rise in examination centres, reflecting growing confidence in NABTEB exams. The agency chief said the 61,591 candidates comprised 57,444 O-Level and 4,147 A-Level candidates.

He said: “The timely release of these results, accomplished within 64 days from the conduct of the last paper and 24 days from the completion of the marking exercise, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and efficiency.”

Mohammed said an analysis of enrolment indicated that, “at the craft level, candidates enrolled in 17 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, eight Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 16 General Education subjects.