34,060 Pass As NABTEB Releases Nov/Dec Examination Results

A total of 34,060 (Thirty-four thousand and sixty) candidates who sat for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) November/December 2025 examinations passed with credits in English Language and Mathematics.

Speaking during the release of the examination results in Benin City, Edo State, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, said the National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC), as well as the Advanced National Business Certificate and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANBC/ANTC) examinations, were conducted in 2,079 centres across the country from Monday, 3 November 2025 to Saturday, 6 December 2025.

He said a total of 61,591 candidates registered for the examinations, comprising 57,444 O-Level candidates and 4,147 A-Level candidates, adding that 34,185 were male, while 27,406 were female.

According to him, the release of the examination results is a significant milestone that reflects the board’s institutional commitment to integrity, transparency and credibility in the conduct of public examinations.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education, our partners, security operatives, examination personnel and all staff whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of this examination.

The timely release of these results, accomplished within 64 days from the conduct of the last paper and 24 days from the completion of the marking exercise, demonstrates our commitment to excellence and efficiency,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed said an analysis of enrolment indicated that, “at the craft level, candidates enrolled in 17 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, eight Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 16 General Education subjects.

He added that at the master craft level, candidates enrolled in 13 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, seven Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and three General Education subjects.

“In total, candidates were enrolled in 86 trades and 19 General Education subjects across both ordinary and advanced-level certificate examinations,” he said.

The registrar said the examination results revealed the following performance by trade category: “Engineering Trades recorded a 76.84 per cent performance, with most candidates preferring Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works; Construction Trades achieved 79.32 per cent, with Bricklaying and Blocklaying being the most preferred; Miscellaneous Trades attained 77 per cent performance, with Catering Crafts Practice attracting the most candidates; while Business Trades recorded 52.07 per cent, with Bookkeeping as the most preferred subject.”

Overall, he said 57.32 per cent of candidates were certified as craftsmen with NBC/NTC certificates, while 56.52 per cent were certified as master craftsmen with ANBC/ANTC certificates.

Additionally, 54,009 candidates obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 94.74 per cent.

He noted that the performance showed a slight variation when compared to the 2024 November/December NBC/NTC and ANBC/ANTC examination results, where 29,880 candidates (67.56 per cent) obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 42,431 candidates (95.94 per cent) obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

On examination malpractice, he said 259 candidates, representing 0.42 per cent of the total number who sat for the examinations, were involved, compared to 256 candidates (0.53 per cent) in 2024, representing a slight decrease.