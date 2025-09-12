34 Years After, Mogaji Ladoja Becomes 44th Olubadan

Background

Historically, he is regarded presently, the most educated, politically exposed and influential businessman and Olubadan to reign over the metropolitan city of Ibadan and its less Cities. He became Mogaji of his Arusa Compound, Isale Osi in 1991 and by providence, he has become the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, 34 years after.

He is also the first Senator and former Governor of Oyo State to become the Olubadan of Ibadan. He is High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, who also doubles as the Honourary Oba Oju Opo of Ibadanland. Ladoja, the famous “Baba Alankara” is a Chemical Engineer from the University of Liege, Belgium.

He had worked with Total Petroleum (an oil company). He later ventured into private business in 1985, exhibiting interests in Shipping, Manufacturing, Banking, Agriculture and Transportation sectors. In 2003, he defeated late Alhaji Lamidi Adesina, then of Alliance for Democracy (AD) to become Governor of Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was in office till December 2005 when an orchestrated power play between him and the former President Oluse- gun Obasanjo, truncated his administration. In collaboration with the late Garrison Commander of the South West politics, who was also famous for being addressed as the “Alaafin Molete,” Alhaji Lamidi Adelabu, Obasanjo used some lawmakers in the House of Assembly to illegally impeach Ladoja.

After 11 months of interreg- num, when his Deputy, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, held sway as Governor, the Supreme Court declared the impeachment as illegal and unconstitutional. Ladoja was ordered reinstated and in January 2006, he resumed office.

However, his traducers had laid mines on his way of seeking a second term and as a result of this, he was unable to return to office in 2007. His Deputy, who was believed to betray him, became the Governor, but also failed to secure second term.

Controversies

As if that was not all, another war erupted for the “indomitable warrior and cat with nine lives,” when against his natural instincts, he refused to accept a honourary beaded crown as a High Chief. The then Governor of the state, late Abiola Ajimobi had in agreement with some of the 11 High Chiefs of Ibadanland, proposed crowning them as kings so they could compete with other kings outside Oyo State, (For example, Lagos), whose historical statuses were even inferior to theirs.

To the Otun Olubadan, the idea was inappropriate, asking why a High Chief who looks up to becoming an Olubadan, would accept to be addressed as an Oba and be wearing a ‘carton papermade’ crown. “The only crown I want to wear in my life is that of Olubadan,” he had insisted after a protracted legal battle with the State and his other colleagues.

The matter reached climaxed when less than a year to when the space would be opened to him to become the 44th Olubadan, his op- position colleagues, who adored “Ade Paali,” ganged up and decided not to recommend Ladoja to Governor Seyi Makinde for appointment as Olubadan-designate. That remained the only barrier on his way, as he could not ascend the throne without the consent of his colleagues.

Turning point

Speaking on the ‘Agbami Oselu’ Sunday morning programme of the Fresh FM 105.9, owned renowed gospel musician, Dr Yinka Ayefele, Ladoja on August 4, 2024 burst the bubble by announcing that he had been pressured by his relations, friends and associates from within and outside Nigeria, to accept the beaded crown, since it was merely a ceremonial one that had no traditional rites associated with it.

He then said he accepted to wear it and be addressed as an Oba, even though he was yet to become the real and original Oba that he had been dreaming of, since he was made the Mogaji of his Compound 34 years running. In his declaration, on the pro- gramme being anchored by Abo- lade Salami, the Otun Olubadan said in Yoruba that: “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan.

God has been merciful to me. My blood pressure has been stable. Anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan. No matter the obstacles placed in their way. I’m ready to accept Ibadan’s ceremonial beaded crown if it is the wish of God and the good people of Ibadanland. Only God knows who will become Olubadan.

I know by the special grace of God, I will become Olubadan. “I will do what the people of Ibadan want. God is determining everything. We have had many people who became Balogun but did not become Olubadan. We have had many people who became Otun Olubadan but did not become Olubadan.

Omiyale and Kuye died 10 days apart. “It is a tough decision, but the voice of the people is the voice of God. That is what the people want. I am therefore ready to take the beaded crown since I don’t have to enter Ipebi for any traditional rites before wearing it. It is just a ceremonial crown.” Upon hearing this that Sunday morning, the stony ice in the hands of his co-High Chiefs, started thawing.

The anger, and steely traditional barrier mount- ed by them started dissolving and dismantling. At last, their wish had been done and the 79-year-old fighter eventually stooped to conquer. Many admirers of Ladoja, who heard the declaration via the ra- dio, immediately erupted in jubi- lation that at last the coast was cleared and that Ladoja would eventually become an Olubadan after Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan.

Coronated as Oba

In line with the wish of the majority, Ladoja was on August 12, 2024 officially coronated as an Oba at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, seven years after he had refused to do so. It was a delightful day when he emerged, (adorning a decorated crown embroidered with ‘Oba Oju Opo of Ibadanland’ title) at the balcony of the palace, waving his insignia of office (irukere) at the jubilating and cheering crowd. With that hurdle crossed, and barring any incidence of unexpected death, it was sealed that Ladoja would become Olubadan, after the reign then of late Oba Olakulehin.

Nominated to the throne

The ailing 43rd Oba Olakulehin transited on July 7, 2025 at 90, and by tradition, the next in rank must be gearing up to ascend the throne. After the statutory 21-day mourning of the departed Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council (the Kingmakers) sat at the Olubadan Palace, and on August 4, 2025, without much ado, nominated Ladoja as the Olubadandesignate for appointment by Governor Makinde.

Approval as Olubadan

On August 20, 2025, the governor approved the appointment of Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The approval was sequel to an earlier meeting between the state government delegation and Oba Ladoja, as well as, members of the Olubadan Advisory Council. Confirming the approval, Oba Ladoja’s media aide, Adeola Oloko, said the installation of the traditional ruler has been fixed for September 26, at the Mapo Hall, Oja-oba, Ibadan.

Upon the announcement, the former Governor returned to Ibadan on Monday, August 18, 2025, after weeks of absence from home. He triumphantly rode in his SUV car to the Arusa Compound, Isale Osi, Ibadan where a huge crowd of supporters welcomed him home with praise songs and traditional drumming.

From there, he later moved to his Ondo Road, Bodija residence where the surging crowd of loyalists also gathered in celebration that, at last, their dream has come to fruition.

Promise of inclusivity

While addressing members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Ladoja assured that his reign will be anchored on inclusivity and collective leadership. He said, “I want to promise you that as Olubadan, I will run a collective and all-inclusive administration that will take into consideration your opinions. Your support is crucial in taking Ibadan to the next level.”

…traditional rites

Before his coronation on September 26, Ladoja would have gone into seclusion for traditional rites, while on the grand coronation day, he will be made to choose one among three symbolic calabashes that will be displayed by three women at Labosinde Compound of Oluwo Afobaje, Oja’ba.

After the traditional observance there, he will proceed to Osemeji House (Ile Osemeji), where he will have the traditional crown of Olubadan placed on his head for the first time. Governor Seyi Makinde will thereafter present the Instrument and Staff of office to Oba Ladoja at the Mapo Hall where the creme de la creme from all walks of life would gather to witness the historic event.

With the new status, enlarged responsibilities and more followers that will continually throng the Oke Aremo Palace of Olubadan, will the 44th monarch be able to attend to journalists and grant them interviews after every Muslim festivals again? Have the pen pushers not lost the annual Eid and Sallah lunch with Baba after his prayers at the University of Ibadan Mosque forever? Well, only time will tell of the new Olubadan will keep up with these his entrenched rituals over the eyars.

Kings don’t eat in the public and so, journalists will no longer enjoy the luxury of eating on the same table with him as they do then at his Ondo Road, Bodija residence. Time will tell with the ball in the court of the quintessential “Indomitable Warrior.”