34 States, FCT Yet To Access 2024 UBE Matching Grant –UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Executive Secretary Hamid Bobboyi says 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are yet to access the 2024 Universal Basic Education (UBE) matching grant.

Bobboyi said this in Abuja on Monday, during an oversight function of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary) to the commission.

He said that Katsina and Kaduna states were the two states that had so far accessed the 2024 first and second quarter of their matching grant.

Giving the details of accessed matching grants from 2020 to 2024, he explained that unaccessed UBE grants had posed challenges for basic and junior secondary education.

“For the 2020 UBE matching grant, 34 states and FCT have accessed the 2020 matching grant, two states and Ogun have not accessed it.

“For the 2021 matching grant, 33 states and FCT have accessed while Abia, Imo and Ogun have not, while in 2022, 29 States and FCT have accessed with Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Ogun and Oyo yet to. “For 2023, 25 States have accessed the first to fourth quarter matching grant,” he said.

