34 Solid Mineral Deposits Uncovered In Benue – Govt

…says illegal mining activities affecting state’s IGR, insecurity

At least 34 out of 44 solid mineral deposits have been uncovered in large concentrations in Benue State.

The state Chairman, Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO), Barr. Fidelis Mnyim disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

Barr. Mnyim who is also the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order said the state was greatly blessed with over 85% of the country’s mineral deposits, stressing that the committee was also mandated to ensure that mineral deposits in the state were fully developed.

He stated that the committee which was saddled with the responsibility of advising the Minister of Solid Minerals on issues related to the sector would also serve as a link between the federal government, state and host communities.

The Commissioner maintained that the committee would also ensure that there were smooth mining activities in communities of the state and good working relationships between the locals and the miners for improved revenue generation.

“The committee is to advise the Minister of Solid Minerals on all issues relating to the sector for effective action. We will also liaise with and create synergy between the Federal Government, State and host communities to ensure that mineral resources are properly developed and harnessed.

“We will also ensure that the State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is increased through the collection of the 13 per cent royalties collected on mining”.

Barr. Mnyim further regretted that activities of illegal miners and improper coordination of mining activities were seriously affecting the state revenue and stated that they must be stopped.

He said henceforth, a desk officer would be at the committee’s head office in Makurdi to collate data of all miners in the state.

Barr. Mnyim explained that there were different categories of miners in the State, those with licences but not mining, those without proper licences, and those with licences mining but not paying the relevant fees.

He said the committee would also ensure that host communities collect the exact surface rent and sign the appropriate mining agreement.

According to him, illegal mining was contributing significantly to the ongoing insecurity in the state.