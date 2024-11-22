34 Reps Insist On Single Term Rotational Presidency, Governorship

Share

…To Re-present Rejected Bill

34 members of the House of Representatives, who sponsored the bill seeking to amend the 1999 constitution to provide for a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, State Governors and Local Government Chairmen have declared their intention to re-present the bill for consideration.

The principal sponsor of the bill, Ikenga Ugochinyere in a statement in Abuja on Friday said the decision of the House to reject the proposed law on Thursday will not discourage them from continuing with the agitation.

Recall that the bill, which also seeks zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats, as well as holding of the elections in one day was rejected at the plenary on Thursday.

But Ugochinyere insisted that all hope is not lost as more consultation will be done on the bill and it will be re-presented to the House for consideration.

He said, “The struggle to reform our constitutional democracy to be all-inclusive and provide Avenues for justice, equity and fairness has not been lost. The decision on the floor of the House today not to allow the bill for 6 year single tenure for presidency/governorship and for power to rotate between north and south, for all elections to hold in one day, and not to scale second reading does not put an end to agitation and hope that we will realize this objective.

“This is a temporary setback which does not affect the campaign for an inclusive democratic process. We are going to review this decision and find possible ways of reintroducing it after following due legislative procedures.

“All I can tell Nigerians is that we will continue the advocacy and convince our colleagues to see reason with us. If elections are held in one day, it will reduce the cost, and reduce rigging.

“If power rotates, it will help de-escalate. political tensions and a six-year single term will go a long way in helping elective leaders focus on delivering their democratic mandate.

“All hope is not lost, we will continue the advocacy and we hope that when reintroduced our colleagues will support it.”

