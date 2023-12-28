The managers of the Webber 3×3 Abuja Christmas tournaments have confirmed that they will be able to manage the high number of teams featured as the event rounds off this Saturday and Sunday in the Federal Capital Territory.

By the count done on Wednesday, 34 teams had already registered for the second and final phase, even as more teams pressed to be accepted into the draw. The chief organizer and CEO of WebberHoops and Courts, Mr. Opeyemi Babalola (also known as Mr. Webber), told the media on Wednesday that he was happy to be put under such pressure.

“We desire to get as many people as possible playing professional or leisure basketball in Nigeria. And so when we get a lot of people showing up, even on short notice, I’m excited. It’s quite pressure to run this event in the two days left, but it is positive, wahala, if I may put it that way, and I like it.”

The first phase of the competition began last week at the Abuja Life Camp, where two semi-finalists emerged. The event, named the Abuja City Slam Quest, continues on Saturday at the Jabi Lake Mall from about 10 a.m.