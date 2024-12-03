33,882 People Living With HIV In Osun, As OSACA Sensitises Residents

Share

Osun State Government on Tuesday disclosed that 33,882 people are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Bar Jola Akintola, who disclosed this at the 2024 World AIDS Day, held at Adolak event centre, Osogbo, said 151,876 people have been tested out of which about 1,307 tested positive, including 41 pregnant women.

He said, “As of July 2024, over 151,876 patients have been tested in Osun state. About 1,307 tested positive have been put on treatment. About 18,493 pregnant women were tested 41 were positive and they have been put on treatment.

“Osun has about 22 sites offering comprehensive HIV services where people get tested and receive medicine. We have an estimated number of 33,882 people living with HIV in the state. We have been able to have continuous bi-monthly HIV steering committee meetings,” Akintola said.

He disclosed that the state government in collaboration with implementing partners has registered over 300 people living with HIV/AIDS in the state health insurance scheme free of charge, assuring that efforts are on to ensure that the state continues with the management of people living with HIV after the exit of development partners in 2030.

The wife of the governor, Ngozi Adeleke, appealed to the people of the state to join hands with her husband to ensure the eradication of HIV/AIDS in the state, promising to support the fight against the syndrome.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Osun State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OSACA), Olusegun Daramola, explained that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Take the Right Path,” was to remind people of collective responsibility to uphold human rights in the response to HIV/AIDS.

He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his commitment towards bringing health closer to the people and kicking AIDS out of the state.

