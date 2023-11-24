33,000 Communities Join Force To Bury 90-Year-Old Rivers Monarch

A total of 33,000 communities in the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State will actively participate in the burial rites of the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari, Professor Theophilus Princewill, who passed on in 2019.

Four years after his passing, the remains of the former Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers will be buried on November 29 and 30, 2023 at Buguma City, the headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the Central Working Committee (CWC) for the burial, Prince Tonye Princewill, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, while addressing a press conference on the burial, stated that the burial would be the first pan-Kalabari funeral in the history of the kingdom.

He noted that the late King handed over the Kalabari Kingdom to God before his death.

He said, “King Amachree handed over Kalabari Kingdom to God before his death. That was during the visit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye to Buguma. This is a big burial; the whole world is coming for this burial.”