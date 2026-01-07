33 Underage Girls Rescued At Anambra Child Trafficking Cartel

Anambra State Police Command has busted an alleged Child Trafficking Cartel at Aguleri town in Anambra State, rescuing 33 underage girls and arresting one suspect.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the bursting of the cartel was on the account of information by members of the public who had alerted the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, leading the operatives to swing into action.

Prior to the tip-off, there had been reported cases of the kidnapping of children in the area, as parents and relatives of the missing underage children had been in search of their kids.

It was gathered that there have been cases of child trafficking in the area, as well as abduction.

The statement read in part, “The Operatives arrested a female suspect, one Ifeoma Success Anthony, aged 37 years and rescued 33 (thirty-three) underaged girls in a house at Awkuzu”

“This feat follows a distress report received through the Police Command Control Room from the victim’s relatives on how their three children; Divine Mbam (Female), 14 years, Nwagu Favour (Female), 15 years, and Oke Blessing (Female), 18 years respectively who were abducted since 26th September 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted at Emma Pigin Road, Aguleri”

Ikenga further announced that preliminary investigations have commenced in the bid towards track the kingpin, adding that the underage girls are also being used for prostitution.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the building where the girls were is allegedly used for child trafficking and prostitution and owned by one Mrs Ngozi Nnanyelugo (Female), aged 45 years, who is currently at large”

“Meanwhile, efforts are currently ongoing to arrest the principal suspect, while investigations continue to determine the full extent of the crime and identify other accomplices. Further developments will be communicated in due course”

He reiterated that the Command remains focused on the protection of lives and property, urging the public to continue to provide useful information about strange and suspicious movement of people in their respective localities.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives, especially vulnerable children, and urges members of the public to continue providing useful information to aid ongoing investigations”, he said.