33 Underage Girls Rescued, Arrested As Police Bust Anambra Child Trafficking Cartel

Anambra Police Command has bursted an alleged Child Trafficking Cartel at Aguleri town in Anambra State rescuing 33 underaged girls and arrested one suspect.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the bursting of the cartel was on the account of information by members of the public who had alerted the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu in nearby local government area which made operatives to swing into action.

Earlier before the tip off, there has been reported cases of kidnapping of children in the area as parents and relatives of the missing underaged children had been in search of their kids .

It was gathered that there has been cases of child trafficking in the area as well as abductio Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu today 7th January 2026 recorded breakthrough in an ongoing investigation involving a case of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and child trafficking in the town and it’s environs.

The statement read in parts: “The Operatives arrested a female suspect, one Ifeoma Success Anthony aged 37 years and rescued 33 (thirtythree) underaged girls in a house at Awkuzu.

“This feat follows adistress report received through the Police Command Control Room from the victim’s relatives on how their three children; Divine Mbam (Female), 14 years, Nwagu Favour (Female), 15 years, and Oke Blessing (Female), 18 years respectively who were abducted since 26th September 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted at Emma Pigin Road, Aguleri” Ikenga further announced that preliminary investigations have commenced in the bid towards traveling the kingpin adding that the underaged girls are also being used for prostitution.