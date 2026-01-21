33 Ships Laden With Petroleum, Other Commodities To Arrive Lagos Ports

No fewer than 33 ships laden with petroleum products, commodities and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos from Jan. 30 to 31.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The authority explained that 22 of the expected ships carried containers of different goods, while other ships contained condensate, crude oil, bulk bitumen, gasoline, general cargo, containers, diesel and petrol.

It noted that 10 ships and tanker vessels had arrived the three ports, waiting to berth with diesel, crude oil, bulk urea, general cargoes, containers, petrol, empty containers, and bulk sugar.

NPA also said that 21 ships currently discharging bulk pallets, general cargoes, fresh fish, containers, bulk salt, bulk sugar, diesel and aviation fuel.