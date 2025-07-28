33 Schools Participate In Ebuka Onunkwo Debate, Award Ceremony

A total of thirty three private and public schools took part in the Ebuka Onunkwo Debate and Award Ceremony at Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Onunkwo had earlier instituted the debate competition among schools in his Council Area which climaxed at the Grand finale recently at Ozubulu headquarters of the Council Area.

The debate and quiz competition, a rigorous exercise was organized by a committee headed by Aloysius Anigbogu JP, Supervisor for Education, saw participation from over 33 schools, culminating in a grand finale featuring two top-performing schools. Girls Secondary School, Ozubulu, hosted the semi-finals, setting the stage for the highly anticipated final.

The first-prize winner in the secondary school category received ₦300,000, while the primary school winner was awarded ₦100,000. Consolation prizes and certificates of participation were also presented to encourage all participants.

The Mayor of Ekwusigo local government area Mr James Obi described the competition as one that would surely have far reaching effects on teaching and learning in the area adding that it has also gone to show case Onunkwo’s passion for education.

In his address, Aloysius Anigbogu praised Chief Onunkwo for his generosity, noting that his donation of ₦5 million made the event possible.

He highlighted the significance of uniting all schools under the council for the first time, describing the initiative as a testament to Onunkwo’s passion for education.

Anigbogu shared a personal anecdote, recalling how he accompanied a young Ebuka Onunkwo to a debate competition in 1989, where he emerged as the youngest participant and led his team to victory.

“I am proud to have been his teacher,” Anigbogu said, commending Onunkwo’s lifelong dedication to learning.

The competition not only showcased academic talent but also served as a benchmark for schools, encouraging those excelling to maintain their standards and motivating others to improve.

The panel of judges, composed of seasoned educators who have guided Anambra students to international debate competitions, ensured a fair and professional evaluation.

Chief Onunkwo’s initiative was lauded for its role in fostering collaboration among schools and inspiring students and teachers alike.