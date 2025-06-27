33 Children Suffering Malnutrition In Benue IDP Camp

The Benue State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Aondowase Kunde says about 33 children are suffering from malnutrition at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi housing displaced people from the Yelwata community.

Over 200 residents were killed by armed gangs said to be herdsmen in the community recently. Kunde said this when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication Nentawe Yilwatda visited the camp yesterday.

Yilwatda lamented the humanitarian caused by the attack,a d the burden on the state government.

He pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that no IDP is left behind in the distribution of relief materials to improve their wellbeing. Kunde thanked the minister for always identifying with the state during trying periods.

According to him, the food items from the Federal Government will help the state take care of the malnourished children.