32nd Ikorodu Oga Festival of culture, creativity, unity

It was a celebration of culture, tradition and creativity as this year’s edition of the annual Ikorodu Oga Festival, as the 32nd in the series, took centre stage recently, transforming the historic city in Lagos State into a giant canvas of colours, inspiring and breathtaking performances.

Arguably, the most celebrated festival in Ikorodu area of Lagos, which attracts millions of people annually, and celebrates the culture, arts, style and traditions of Ikorodu Division and promotes its growth and development, this year’s edition, like the previous editions, featured series of socio-cultural activities, including including Woro Carnival, beauty pageant, cultural exhibitions, musical and dance performances, all aimed at fostering unity and progress among the people of Ikorodu Division.

The week-long festival which kicked off on Sunday, November 12, ended on Sunday November 19, with an awe-inspiring grand finale held at the Palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, HRM, Oba (Engr.) Kabir Adewale Shotobi. In attendance at the Grand Finale include Rep. Babajimi Benson, who was the chairman of the occasion; Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Ikorodu Constituency I, Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye; other traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division; Executive Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Wasiu Adeshina; Chairman Ikorodu Oga Development Association, Mr. Rotimi Erogbogbo, among several eminent personalities.

In his speech of as chairman of the occasion at the Grand Finale, Rep. Babajimi Benson, noted that “this year’s festival, themed ‘The Time is now’, signifies the achievements and transformation that will take place in Ikorodu, Lagos State, and Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Baba Oba of Ikorodu. It is a time for us to benefit more from the government in areas such as infrastructure, education, empowerment, health, and sports.”

He expressed confidence that this administration will bring a renewed hope and make Nigeria stronger and better, adding that it may be very tough at the moment but there is assurance that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“President Bola Tinubu is aware of the challenges faced by the people and is working tirelessly to improve the economy and quality of life. He emphasised that Ikorodu, as the third largest city in the South West region, deserves special recognition.

“We will work together with Senator Adetokunbo Abiru and our representatives at the State Assembly – Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye and Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun, AMA to ensure that Ikorodu Division is given its rightful position.

“I am pleased to announce that the reconstruction of the Offin/Oreta road, which I facilitated through the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act, will soon begin. The budget will also support initiatives such as cash transfers to 15 million vulnerable Nigerians and other palliatives from the Federal Government.

“I would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on the projects and initiatives I have undertaken as your representative. Through my constituency office and iCare Foundation, I have supported the development of Ikorodu Federal Constituency with projects including road construction, a hospital, a mini stadium, solar-powered street lights, and more.

Also, in his address, titled ‘The Time Is Now, the Chairman of Ikorodu-Oga Development Association, Mr. Rorimi Erogbogbo, noted that the historic city of Ikorodu has come a long way. “From a land brimming with Odu plants Ikorodu has become the driver of Lagos commerce and an enclave that cannot be ignored in the state’s elections.

“The time is now to bury the hatchet of our differences. The time is now to come together for the greater good of our community. Running with the hares has never benefited the rabbit. Make no mistake about it, there is no community on the face of the earth devoid of dividing factors, none. Dividing factors however need not cause divisions. It is up to us, in this day and age, not to let them cause divisions among us because dividing factors speak to our diversity. Our diversity speaks to ur strength and ingenuity. “Our strength is manifest in our ability to shape the future we desire. We shape the future by our thought, our thinking, our mindset, our deeds. Our fathers did it despite their divisions. We must do it for this and the generations unborn. Our diversity should enrich us rather than diminish us. Our diversity must channel us to the greater good of our community. Our diversity would not cause divisions if we realise that together, we are more than the sum of our parts as indeed we are.

“It is important to point out that those we refer to as our fathers in several sectors today were youths when they began to distinguish themselves. For instance, our father, Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi was in his twenties when he became a commissioner. Bobby Benson was in his twenties when he began to capture the imagination of the nation. The very Ikorodu Oga Festival we are celebrating today was started by youths of Ikorodu 32 years ago. My dear youths, you are not too young to be heard. To wait or dilly-dally; to procrastinate, is be lost to history. You must act now. You must make decisive decisions now so that you can live in the Ikorodu of your dreams tomorrow. You must sacrifice now because no man becomes great without delaying gratifications. That is what our founding fathers did. That is what you need to do. And the time to do it is now.”

He commended Hon. Babajimi Benson, MHR, a.k.a. Ikorodu Julius Berger, recipient of IKODASS Community Builder Award, for being a resolute son of Ikorodu and a true representative of our community.